Pantos (PAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,391.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Pantos has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $2,391.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00164736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00922424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470832 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165402 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,624,559 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.