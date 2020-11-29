Paparazzi Market Cap Hits $77,276.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $77,276.00 and $2,119.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io.

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

