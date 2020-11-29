Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $175,511.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019154 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003998 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,758,401 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

