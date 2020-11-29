ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $603,026.66 and approximately $155.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,141.11 or 0.99838292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00075918 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

