PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $15.29 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $323,556.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00069062 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031546 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,720,278 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.