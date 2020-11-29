PAX Gold Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,786.56 or 0.09855162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $73.21 million and approximately $764,002.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 40,980 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

