Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $245.14 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.14 million and approximately $75.98 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, CoinPlace, MXC and Bitrue.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DDEX, Coinsuper, WazirX, ABCC, CoinBene, MXC, OKEx, SouthXchange, DigiFinex, BW.com, Crex24, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bitrue, Coinbit, Sistemkoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, Coinall, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, C2CX, BitMart, Iquant, BitMax, Bitfinex, Gate.io, FCoin, BCEX, KuCoin, Binance, Hotbit, OKCoin, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

