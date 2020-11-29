Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.