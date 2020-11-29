Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

PEB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 573,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,273. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $854,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 721,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

