Peerplays (PPY) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $71,009.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00301586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00923040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468515 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00164945 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.