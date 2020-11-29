PegNet Hits Market Cap of $814,877.71 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $814,877.71 and $2,633.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00301160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00925302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00165025 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 1,932,472,596 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

