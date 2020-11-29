Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.38.

PEN opened at $226.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

