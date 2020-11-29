Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $155,509.85 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Peony has a market cap of $155,509.85 and $8,391.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004022 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,658,607 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.