PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $133.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $182,926.48 and approximately $133.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00050770 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002135 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002393 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,079,884 coins and its circulating supply is 40,440,078 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

