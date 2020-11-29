Perlin (PERL) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Perlin has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

