Permission Coin (ASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,224.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $38,224.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00165155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00921594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00468760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00165754 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io.

