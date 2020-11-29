Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €172.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.90 ($192.82).

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €159.70 ($187.88) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.53.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

