PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PetroChina in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $1.2636 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in PetroChina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.