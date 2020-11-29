Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $4.06 million and $85,895.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,081.70 or 1.00057523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003016 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00066725 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.