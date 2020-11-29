PHI Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $475.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $268,768.29 and $475.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.67 or 0.02898190 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a token. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

