Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $543.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $398,499.75 and approximately $543.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,078.74 or 1.00136595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00584795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00595406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00125894 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,811,100 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

