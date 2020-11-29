PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 23% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $820,693.77 and approximately $100,489.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

