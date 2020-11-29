Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0001 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Phoneum has a market cap of $102,531.53 and $2,300.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

