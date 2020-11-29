Phore Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,136.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Phore has a market cap of $2.88 million and $18,136.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000575 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003844 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,672,404 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

