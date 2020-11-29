Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. 184,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,203. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.