Piper Sandler Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $179.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cross Research raised VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.92.

Shares of VMW opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $7,423,617. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

