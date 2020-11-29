Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Pjsc Lukoil accounts for about 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 453,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 771.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS LUKOY traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,274. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUKOY shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pjsc Lukoil in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Pjsc Lukoil

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

