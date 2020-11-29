Plair (PLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,960.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Plair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and RightBTC. Plair has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $10,960.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

About Plair

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 tokens. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official website is plair.life.

Plair Token Trading

Plair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.