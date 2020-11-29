Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

PLNHF opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.