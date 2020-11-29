Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PLRX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 30th. Pliant Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $144,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Pliant Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,539,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,100,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,853,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

