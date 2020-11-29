Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLYM. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

