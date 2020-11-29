POA Network (POA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

