POA (POA) Market Cap Reaches $5.68 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. POA has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $71,756.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex and Bibox. In the last week, POA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 281,963,455 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

