Polis Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 6% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $3,834.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00019636 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

