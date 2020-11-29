Polymath (POLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00431539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002710 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,000,099 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.