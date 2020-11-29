PolypuX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $107,492.91 and $11.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00164736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00922424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470832 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165402 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com.

PolypuX Token Trading

PolypuX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

