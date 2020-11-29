PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.75 million and $2,016.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00371753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02888100 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

