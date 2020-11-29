Populous (PPT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Populous has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $712,118.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

PPT is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

