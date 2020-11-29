PotCoin Price Hits $0.0071 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $797.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,126.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.03069563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.01562934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00671895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00408514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00095182 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,181,822 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.