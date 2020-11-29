PowerPool Price Tops $2.94 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. PowerPool has a market cap of $17.27 million and $5.42 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00016195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

