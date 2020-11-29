PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,506.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $767,806.70 and approximately $120,506.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

