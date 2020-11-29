Primas Reaches Market Capitalization of $803,131.83 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $803,131.83 and approximately $5.35 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00432969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002701 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

