Primecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,096.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $9,096.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,186,967 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

