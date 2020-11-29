PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Peter Aghar Sells 20,000 Shares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Peter Aghar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,322,668.23.

Peter Aghar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Peter Aghar sold 120,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$720,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Aghar sold 3,200 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$19,332.48.

CVE PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRV.UN. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

