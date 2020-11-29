Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average of $318.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

