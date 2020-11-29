Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,509 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $8.98 on Friday, reaching $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

