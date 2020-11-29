Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 38,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 46,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 52,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.03. 15,649,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

