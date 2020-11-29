Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 362.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $585.76. 37,561,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,426,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.54. The stock has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $598.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

