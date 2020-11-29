Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.13. 5,306,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

