Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.01. 17,163,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,763,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

